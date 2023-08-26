Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Financial Contrast

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vapotherm and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 676.54%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Vapotherm.

This table compares Vapotherm and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $66.80 million 0.28 -$113.26 million ($20.00) -0.15 Nemaura Medical $77,044.00 205.29 -$14.14 million ($0.51) -1.07

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -122.04% -1,250.70% -77.28% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -90.36%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

