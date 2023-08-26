NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. NetApp also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

