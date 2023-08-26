NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Bank of America

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $98.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.