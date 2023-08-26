NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Bank of America

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.
NetEase Price Performance
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
