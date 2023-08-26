NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.