NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NeurAxis Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NRXS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. NeurAxis has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $6.93.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

