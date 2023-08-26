New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
New China Life Insurance Stock Up 5.9 %
NWWCF stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.18.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
