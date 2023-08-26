New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 67.26%. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

