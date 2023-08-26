Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

