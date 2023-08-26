Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 27,660 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

FIS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

