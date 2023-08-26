Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

