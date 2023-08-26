Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WEC opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

