Nicholas Company Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.