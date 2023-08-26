Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 95,265 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,265 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

