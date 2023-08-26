Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nihon M&A Center from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Trading Up 12.3 %

About Nihon M&A Center

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

