Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Accommodations Fund stock opened at $4,603.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,603.29. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4,603.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4,603.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Nippon Accommodations Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Nippon Accommodations Fund

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in Accommodation Assets, which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter Investment Trust Act), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

