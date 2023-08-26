Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.
Nordstrom Stock Down 7.8 %
NYSE:JWN opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 422.22%.
Insider Activity at Nordstrom
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
