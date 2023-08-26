Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

