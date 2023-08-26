Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

