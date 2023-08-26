Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

