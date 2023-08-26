Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

