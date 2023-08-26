Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.