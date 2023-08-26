Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 1.3 %

NHYDY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 187,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

