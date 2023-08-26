Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

