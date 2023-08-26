Northland Securities Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $150.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.88.

NYSE:FN opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

