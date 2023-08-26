Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $429.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

