NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.38.

NWE stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

