Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $265.33 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $265.33 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.99 or 0.06337558 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04063122 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,369,663.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

