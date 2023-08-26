OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $66.39 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and $5.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

