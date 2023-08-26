OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Short Interest Up 157.9% in August

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the July 31st total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.32 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

