OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.05 ($0.12). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 147,113 shares.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £36.07 million, a PE ratio of 900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Avantika Gupta purchased 50,000 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,741.26). 62.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

