OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the July 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 162,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

