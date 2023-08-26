Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $70.83 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $70.83 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

