Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 3.7%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 164,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 330,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Organigram Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 135.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. Equities analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.