Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 3.7%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 164,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 330,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Organigram Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 135.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. Equities analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Organigram in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Organigram in the third quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Organigram by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

