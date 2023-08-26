Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS GOFPY traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.20. 63,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.28.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.55%. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

