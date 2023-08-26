Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Jean Robitaille Sells 151,700 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$982,303.01.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.31 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.87 and a 52 week high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of C$79.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2099237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.