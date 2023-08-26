Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Set at C$22.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.54.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.5 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Shares of OR stock opened at C$18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.11 and a one year high of C$24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$108,794.00. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.