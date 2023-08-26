Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Todd W. Fister Sells 5,375 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OC opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

