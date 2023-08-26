Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

OXLCZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 8,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.