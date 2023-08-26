Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 174,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.