Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Up 1,404.5% in August

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 1,404.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance
Shares of PAVS remained flat at $3.92 during trading hours on Friday. 7,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
