Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Up 1,404.5% in August

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 1,404.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAVS remained flat at $3.92 during trading hours on Friday. 7,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

