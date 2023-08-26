PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

