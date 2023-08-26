PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,153. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

