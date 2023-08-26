PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 127,709 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,410. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

