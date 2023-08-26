PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 17,170 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 164.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,273. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

