PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 2,512 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. 4,241,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

