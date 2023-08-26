PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,011,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,401 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

