PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 671,292 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 192,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.