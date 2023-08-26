PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

