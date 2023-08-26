PAX Financial Group LLC Has $699,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

ADP traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.05. 1,039,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.06. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.