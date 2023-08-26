PAX Financial Group LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. 5,167,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,549. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

