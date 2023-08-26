PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,594 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ESGU traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 502,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

